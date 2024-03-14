Arguably no program has put more effort into recruiting Hughson High School quarterback Robert McDaniel than Cal. Thursday, the three-star prospect decided he will not be going far from home for college.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller has committed to the Bears after picking up an offer from the team and new quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert back in late January.

Indiana, Virginia, Washington State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Oregon State are other programs that had been in pursuit of the 2025 recruit.

McDaniel is now the fifth commitment for Cal in the class. He passed for 2,839 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior against just 4 interceptions. The new Bears commitment also rushed for three scores last season.