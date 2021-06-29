2024 PG Jamari Phillips talks Cal offer
Cal’s first offer in the 2024 recruiting class is to 6’3” point guard Jamari Phillips out of Modesto Christian High School in Modesto, California. Phillips caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news