2024 edge rusher LeVar Talley won’t have his first opportunity to sign with a college program for well over a year, but that has not stopped the Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, California) recruit from looking into the options already on the table as well as schools that could eventually enter the picture.

He has already made a few visits this offseason, and he has added new offers as well. Oregon, USC, Louisville, Georgia, Florida State and Pittsburgh are a few of the programs that have become involved with the high three-star recruit up to this point.

Talley visited Oregon last month and will make a return trip next weekend while he also made stops at USC, UCLA and Colorado earlier in the year as well. Despite having numerous options on the table already, Talley is still evaluating schools while working toward the start of his junior season.

He’s been happy with the process already.

“It’s been really wild,” he said. “It’s showing how much my offseason work has been proving. It’s been really wild. This journey has been really good. ... Mostly just been blessed with this hard work and journey.”

Cal has yet to offer the rising junior, but there is a connection between Talley’s high school and the Golden Bears.