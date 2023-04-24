Three-star safety Dayton Aupiu is ready to begin taking a stronger look at his football future. Over the weekend, the 6-foot-2 prospect from Oxnard-Pacifica High School trimmed his list of options down to five schools including Cal, San Diego State, Penn State, Arizona and Utah.

Aupiu, whose brother Devin was also recruited by the Bears and is now at UCLA, trimmed several notable programs from his list including Washington, Colorado, Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Washington State and Duke.

"Honestly, I just felt like it was time to start narrowing down my decision," he said. "Me and my coach talked about it for a little bit, and we decided that right now is the time and then I'll take my officials (visits) in June. Then, I'm going to commit in early July, maybe mid-July."

The attention Aupiu has received from the top five programs on his list helped separate that group from the rest of his list. He has remained in consistent contact with the schools still involved allowing him the opportunity to narrow his focus.

"Each school has its own different reasons, but all together I would say the coaches showed a lot more love than others," he said. "I feel comfortable talking with the coaches, some of the schools on there I've been out to a couple times. I like the area. Those are the main things that separated the schools from my other options."

Cal was one of the schools to jump into the mix early with Aupiu after offering him back in October. Since that time he has continued to build a relationship with defensive backs coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown while the team's success with players in the secondary has also piqued his interest.