2023 WR Grant Gray hoping to visit Cal this spring after being offered

Receiver Grant Gray was far from an unknown when he generated buzz with his performance at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago. Schools had already started to take notice of his talent and offered him, but the process has started to heat up even more since he put on a show at the camp.

Cal decided to offer the 6-foot-3 wide receiver after his performance at the camp, and it was the culmination of long process since he began speaking with the Bears early in the winter.

The recruiting process is beginning to change for Gray, who again shined at the Under Armour NEXT camp last week in Orange County, as more schools have started to express more interest thanks to his impressive showing this offseason.

“A bunch of coaches that had already been talking to me were texting and calling me after the camp to ask me how it was going,” he said. ‘Then a bunch of new coaches started to text me from different schools. So, it was good to get that recognition.”