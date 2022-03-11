2023 WR Grant Gray hoping to visit Cal this spring after being offered
Receiver Grant Gray was far from an unknown when he generated buzz with his performance at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago. Schools had already started to take notice of his talent and offered him, but the process has started to heat up even more since he put on a show at the camp.
Cal decided to offer the 6-foot-3 wide receiver after his performance at the camp, and it was the culmination of long process since he began speaking with the Bears early in the winter.
The recruiting process is beginning to change for Gray, who again shined at the Under Armour NEXT camp last week in Orange County, as more schools have started to express more interest thanks to his impressive showing this offseason.
“A bunch of coaches that had already been talking to me were texting and calling me after the camp to ask me how it was going,” he said. ‘Then a bunch of new coaches started to text me from different schools. So, it was good to get that recognition.”
The kicker is that football isn’t even the full focus for Gray at this point in the year. He is a multi-sport athlete at Norco High School, and right now his attention is mostly on his second love, baseball.
Gray has intentions of playing both sports at the next level, and many colleges have already indicated to him that he will have the opportunity to do so. That is just one of the elements that will be part of his overall recruitment as he moves forward in the process.
Though the Bears officially jumped into the mix with an offer last week, the conversations with the program have been ongoing for Gray. His relationship with wide receivers coach Burl Toler III has grown in recent months, so the offer was just the latest part of the process with the Bears.
