This week marks the end of the live evaluation period for the summer meaning college basketball recruits will soon get a clear picture of the schools most involved in pursuing them. The rest of the summer will feature more visits before many recruits settle in to make decisions this fall ahead of the November early signing period.

Some prospects have already started the process of taking official visits and working toward a decision, and among that group is Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) wing Rodney Brown. The 2023 prospect spent a portion of June dealing with an injury, but that has not stopped his recruitment from moving along.

The 6-foot-6 recruit has gained the attention of several programs with many West Coast schools involved in pursuing him this summer. USC, Cal, Tennessee, Washington State and UC Santa Barbara are a few of the schools in the picture.

Brown has already made a few visits to campuses, and that has helped him figure some of what he’s looking for in his future program.

“For me I wanna go somewhere that feels like a home,” he said. “I want to be surrounded by genuine people. The ultimate goal is to get to the next level, so I’m just want to go somewhere I’ll get better developed.”

Cal remains the only school to host Brown on an official visit as he made the trek up to Berkeley in the spring. The Bears have been a consistent part of the process with the 6-foot-6 prospect, and getting the opportunity to take the visit earlier in the year helped build that connection with the program.