2023 wing Rodney Brown announces commitment to Cal

Sometimes when you know, you know. Rodney Brown only used an official visit on a trip to Cal back in the spring. Since that time he has continued to gain momentum on the recruiting trail as a prospect in the 2023 class. However, Thursday he decided to bring the process to an end by committing to the Bears over offers from programs such as USC, Tennessee, Washington State, Pepperdine and UC Santa Barbara.

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love," he wrote in an announcement post on social media. "Thank you everyone who supported me throughout this journey. To my dad, mom, sister and family, thank you for being my #1 support system through it all.

"Thank you to all my coaches, trainers, and everyone else who helped me through this journey. I am very thankful for the support.

"I would like to thank coach Fox and the entire Cal family for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level."

Brown has built a strong connection with Cal head coach Mark Fox and assistant Andrew Francis over the course of the process, and his visit to Berkeley earlier in the year left a strong impression on the 6-foot-6 small forward from Rancho Christian in Temecula.

“The atmosphere, I liked it a lot,” he previously said. “And, I also like that it’s a great academic school. I know the ball stops bouncing, so academics are very important.”

Being a priority played a big part in the process for Brown, and he will have the chance to be a focal point of the Bears' 2023 class now that he has committed.

"I like the coaching staff a lot," he said. "They’re definitely treating me like a priority. They’re saying pretty much that I’m kind of like the number one recruit.”

Rancho Christian has become one of the top programs in Southern California and has recently produced NBA-level talent with the likes of former USC standouts Evan and Isaiah Mobley being alums of the program.

Brown sees similarities between hat he does in high school right now, and what the Bears want to accomplish with their system under Fox.

“I would say the school definitely fits my playing style,” he said. “... I want to be part of a building legacy, so that’s something with me.”

Brown will have his first opportunity to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Bears in November during the early signing period.