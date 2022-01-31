SANTA ANA, California — Cal already holds commitments from big man ND Okafor and wing Grant Newell in the 2022 class with both having already signed with the Bears in the fall. There is still time to make additions to that group, but work has already started on the next class.

One 2023 prospect who already holds an offer from Mark Fox’s program is Coronado High School (Henderson, Nevada) standout forward Osiris Grady.

The four-star prospect, who is ranked 75th in the Rivals150 for 2023, has started to focus a bit more on his recruitment as of late leading to a recent visit to Arkansas. Grady has options all over the country with Cal being one of the programs that offered him earlier on in the process back in July.

He continues to have conversations with the coaches at Cal, and the Bears remain one of the most active teams in his recruitment this winter.