Running back Roderick Robinson II is starting to see his stock rise. The 6-foot-1 recruit from Lincoln High School in San Diego picked up an offer from USC earlier this week, and that is just the latest notable school to enter the picture.

Duke, Utah and Oregon State have all jumped in with new offers as well over the last week. Oregon’s new coaches decided to re-offer Robinson last week, too. Things are going well with the three-star recruit, and the overall picture in his recruitment is continuing to change with more options coming on the table.

The 2023 prospect will eventually have to make some difficult decisions, but for now he is thankful to have even more opportunities to pick from heading into the offseason.

“I’m extremely blessed to be in the position I am in right now recruiting wise,” Not a lot of people get this opportunity so I’m taking it day by day and taking it all in as much as I can.”

Although he is continuing to see new schools become involved in the recruitment, one program that has remained a consistent part of process up to this point is Cal.