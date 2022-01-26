Cal has started to turn its attention to the 2023 class, and one position that has been in full focus this week is quarterback. The Golden Bears have made a pair of new offers at the position as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave continues to make his way around the country before the end of the contact period this weekend.

One stop Musgrave made was to Highland Park High School in Dallas to check in on 2023 signal caller Brennan Storer. The three-star prospect was able to go through a workout in front of Musgrave ultimately leading to Cal offering the 6-foot recruit Monday afternoon.

Storer continues to gain interest from schools around the country coming out of his successful junior season, but Cal is the first Pac-12 program to enter the mix with an offer for the Texas native.

He named Vanderbilt, SMU, Houston and Tulsa as other programs involved in pursuing him at this point in addition to mentioning that he has communicated with Arizona State as well. Storer has also continued to build relationships with programs in the Ivy League as well.

Still, the offer from the Bears is a meaningful one and one Storer has had his eye on for a while now.