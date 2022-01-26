2023 OL Alex Doost surprised by recent Cal offer
Earlier this month when Cal decided to offer 2023 offensive lineman Alex Doost it caught the Arizona native a bit off guard. He had received interest from the Bears early in his high school career but then things went quiet.
He has since picked up communication with the Pac-12 program, and the offer from offensive line coach Angus McClure has kickstarted Doost’s recruitment once again. Since the Bears decided to join the race, he has added offers from several different programs including Indiana, Utah State, UMass and Colorado State.
Arizona, Arizona State and Michigan State are programs that previously offered the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman.
Adding the offer from Cal a few weeks ago has left Doost excited as he continues to see interest from around the country pick up in his recruitment.
