It wasn't an easy path for three-star wing prospect Rodney Brown to land on Cal's 2023 Signing Day list. The 6-foot-6 recruit from Rancho Christian High School in Temecula, California always valued what Mark Fox and the Bears' coaches pitched to him about the future, but wanted to be absolutely sure it was the team he wanted to play for in college.

So, he backed away from his original summer commitment to the Bears about a month after making that decision. Still, he kept the Bears on his list and continued to have conversations with the staff.

It proved to be a positive move for the three-star recruit as he added offers from Oregon State and San Diego upon making that decision.

"I would say the reason I backed off was I just felt like I rushed," he said. "I felt like I need more time to make sure it was what I really wanted to do."