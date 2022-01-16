2023 DT Cameron Brandt likes what he sees on unofficial visit to Cal

The first stop for 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt in the new year was Cal’s campus. The Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon junior made the trek to Berkeley for a Saturday visit with the Bears as he begins to take a closer look at his recruitment.

It was a much-anticipated visit for Brandt after he had an opportunity to see things on a smaller scale last summer when he camped with the program. This time around things were a bit more personal allowing him to get a better feel for the team and coaching staff.

The Bears have continued to prioritize the three-star defensive lineman and are one of the two schools that have already decided to jump into his recruitment with an offer. Making the trip to Cal was an important part of the process for Brandt, and he came away from the experience with a positive feeling about the Bears.