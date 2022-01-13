Cal has been involved in the recruitment of Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt as long as any other program. He camped with the Bears last summer, and has been able to build a solid relationship with the program through defensive line coach Andrew Browning.

As the month-long recruiting dead period comes to an end this weekend, the first stop for Brandt this offseason will be Cal's campus.

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle plans to take an unofficial visit to Cal that will give him an opportunity to get to know the staff better as he begins to focus more on his recruitment coming out of his junior season.

Though the Bears have been in contact with Brandt for quite some time, it took a while for him to see an offer come through. Cal became the second school in the process to offer the junior defensive lineman last month when Browning extended an offer.

Arizona is the other program that has offered Brandt up to this point, but he has also been in contact with Washington and Stanford as well.

"I've been talking with the D-line coach for a long time now since I went to their summer camp," Brandt said of his relationship with the Bears. "I really like Cal and the program over there. So I'm really just looking forward to see how they run their program, and just the school aspect of it. And just seeing how outside of football, how I could see myself there and that's about it."