Hunter Clegg is quickly becoming one of the more highly-targeted 2023 recruits in the West. The American Fork, Utah standout edge defender has continued to pick up new offers with programs such as Arizona, West Virginia, Oregon and Washington being some of the schools that have offered him within the last month.

The 6-foot-4 prospect made the transition from offense early in his high school career, and now he is thriving as a defensive recruit as a junior. He added 35 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons leading to a revamped perspective as a player.

Clegg’s move to defense was sparked by input from coaches and other people around the athletic junior, and now he is seeing the reward of his work. He is beginning to sort through some of his options, and recently that led to a visit to the Bay Area where he was able to see Cal and Stanford in person.

The 2023 recruit made it to Stanford for the team’s junior day and decided that he wanted to see the Bears as well while in the area.

Clegg didn’t regret making the trek to Berkeley as it gave him a better perspective on the program.