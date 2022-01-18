Defensive end recruit Carson Mott has not made many college trips yet. However, after picking up an offer from Cal in December, he spent the last month knowing that he wanted to take a visit to Berkeley and see things in person. The Bears offered the 2023 prospect just before Christmas, and Monday Mott decided to make the trek up to campus.

He has continued to build a relationship with the Cal staff through his lead recruiter and outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward over the phone, so getting on campus to see the program in person was the next step in the process.

“Oh it was great,” he said of his holiday weekend visit with the Bears. “The coaches exceeded expectation. They were so nice and so welcoming. Everyone knew my name. Everyone was excited to see me, and the campus was was great. The pictures don't really do it justice.

“Studying up on the school seeing pictures of the weight room, the practice facilities and things like that. Then actually seeing it in person is completely different. It was a great experience. I know my parents loved, and I know I loved it.”