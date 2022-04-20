Maliki Crawford isn’t in any type of rush to make his commitment. It will be the second time he has done so whenever he does decide to make that move. The Oxnard-Pacifica cornerback was previously committed to UCLA but backed away from that pledge after six months when the Bruins’ defensive coaching staff went through some changes after the season.

Since decommitting from UCLA in January, Crawford has been getting to know several schools and one program that has started to emerge as a top contender is Cal. The three-star prospect knows current Cal defensive back commit RJ Jones and has played on the same 7-on-7 team as the four-star prospect in recent years.

That is not the only element of the Bears that has been appealing to Crawford. He enjoyed his visit to Berkeley earlier in the spring, and now he has set an official visit with the program to make a return trip in June.

Cal has continued to make Crawford feel like a priority, and though he is not pushing himself to make a decision anytime soon the Bears have positioned themselves well in the recruitment.

“As far as trips, I know I have an official scheduled with USC and Cal so far,” he said. “I plan on talking with my family to discuss any other visits I’ll be taking in the future.”

Spending as much time around the coaches, players and programs as he can will be a valuable tool for Crawford as he continues to move ahead in the process. So, being able to visit Cal again should only help the Bears build on their already strong connection with the 2023 cornerback recruit.

“I'm a recruit now, but when I pick a school, I'm gonna be a player and a teammate,” he said. “So that's very important, as well as seeing how I vibe with the guys that are already in the building. And, also making sure that I'm picking the best spot that I can be developed the best.”

When it comes to the Bears, there is a lot already standing out to Crawford. His previous unofficial visit helped him get a better feel for what the program is about, and knowing how much of a defensive influence there is around the team has grabbed Crawford’s attention.