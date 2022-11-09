Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period for many sports including basketball, and Cal ended up doubling the size of its 2023 class to open the the week after adding its second commitment in the last few days. Earlier in the week, three-star guard Rodney Brown announced his decision to re-commit to the Bears after backing off his initial pledge to the program back in September.

That was the first bit of good news.

Around the same time Brown's addition was being announced by the program, Wednesday, center recruit Devin Curtis was announcing his commitment to Mark Fox and the Bears during a signing ceremony at his school.

“Devin is a physical presence on the floor with great size and length,” Fox said in a press release announcing the class Wednesday. “He’s skilled as both a shooter and passer and has the ability to alter and block shots on the defensive end. His high basketball IQ and feel for the game give him the ability to be a difference maker for us.”