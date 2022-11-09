2023 center Devin Curtis commits to Cal on Signing Day
Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period for many sports including basketball, and Cal ended up doubling the size of its 2023 class to open the the week after adding its second commitment in the last few days. Earlier in the week, three-star guard Rodney Brown announced his decision to re-commit to the Bears after backing off his initial pledge to the program back in September.
That was the first bit of good news.
Around the same time Brown's addition was being announced by the program, Wednesday, center recruit Devin Curtis was announcing his commitment to Mark Fox and the Bears during a signing ceremony at his school.
“Devin is a physical presence on the floor with great size and length,” Fox said in a press release announcing the class Wednesday. “He’s skilled as both a shooter and passer and has the ability to alter and block shots on the defensive end. His high basketball IQ and feel for the game give him the ability to be a difference maker for us.”
The 6-foot-10 recruit from Southern California Academy in Los Angeles picked Cal over a group of offers that includes LMU, UC-Santa Barbara, Montana and Northern Illinois. Curtis battled injury forcing him to miss a considerable amount of time, but he returned to the floor earlier in the year giving him a chance to perform in front of coaches throughout the summer.
Fox and the Cal staff continued to keep a close eye on the wiry big man before eventually getting him on campus in Berkeley for an official visit earlier in the fall.
Curtis gives the Bears a post player to compliment Brown on the perimeter for the Bears in the 2023 class. The added bonus is that the two new additions for Cal have already played together previously.
Both future Bears are alums of the West Coast Elite travel ball program that is part of the Under Armour circuit.
Fox will now work to incorporate both players into his system as the Bears look to the future. Curtis could be used both around the basket and on the perimeter as he has showcased an improve outside shot heading into his senior season.
He will play his final high school season at Southern California Academy, which had eight players sign with Division I programs on Wednesday.