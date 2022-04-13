In a matter of a few days Solomon Davis went from picking up his offer from Cal to being on campus in Berkeley for a visit. Other schools offered earlier than the Bears, but his relationship with the Cal coaching staff is not a new one.

The Bears have quietly been pursuing the two-way standout from Charter Oak High School in Covina for good amount of time helping build a relationship between the two sides, so the decision to visit was a simple one once the staff pulled the trigger on an offer for the 2023 recruit.

“What pushed me to want to make so quickly is because I had been in contact with their running backs coach and their corners coach for quite a while now,” Davis said. “That was one of the offers I was expecting to happen soon. So when I got it, I just wanted to set that visit up and make it there.”

Davis is moving along in the process already having made several campus visits to other schools this offseason. Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Oregon State and Nevada are some schools that the high three-star recruit has visited already. Plus, he already has an official visit scheduled to make a return trip to Arizona this summer.

Despite the Cal offer being the newest one on his list, Davis is not dismissing the opportunity to play for the Bears. In fact, it is one school that has become quite intriguing to him especially after having the chance to visit with the team over the weekend.