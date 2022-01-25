When four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman wrapped up his visit to Arizona over the weekend there were two paths he was ready to take. Down one path is a commitment decision in February after having an opportunity to visit all five schools included in his top five — Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Iowa State and Mississippi State.

The other path is to wait out the process to see if other schools get involved before coming to decision in the spring.

Tuesday, Cal decided to jump into the race with an offer after quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave made the trek to Colorado Springs to see Dorman throw during a workout at Vista Ridge High School.

Now, Dorman is set to begin building a relationship with the Bears with a visit to Berkeley expected to take place in March after the February dead period.