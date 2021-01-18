Cal's 2022 class got a massive boost Monday. Justyn Martin , who was offered less that a month ago by offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, decided to jump into Cal's class early, making a commitment to the Bears. The four-star quarterback picked Cal over a number of other Pac-12 offers, including Arizona State, Oregon, and USC among others.

Martin joins a fellow southern California standout in Damonic Williams in starting the 2022 class, as Martin is the first commit for the Bears on offense. His initial interest in Cal came from learning about his future position coach's experience at the next level.

"Coach Musgrave has a lot of experience in the league and in college," Martin told Golden Bear Report in December, "he knows what you need to make it at both levels and to succeed at both levels. It's very welcoming from the staff, all the staff members talked to me and tried to make me feel at home with the school, and I really liked it."

Martin's a bigger framed quarterback at a listed 6'4", with plenty of frame to fill out moving into his college career.

"My versatility and that I'm a bigger guy who can run," Martin said in December, "I can go under center, I can go into the shotgun, I can do a lot of things at my size. I do a lot of under center stuff with my quarterback coach (Sam Fisher), so I try to stay prepared."

The junior quarterback from Inglewood visited the Bears a weekend ago, after a virtual visit led to the offer. His commitment is huge for the Bears early in the 2022, as the Bears haven't gotten a quarterback this early in a recruiting cycle since Zach Kline in the class of 2012. This should allow the Bears to build around Martin in the class, as a highly regarded quarterback with a fantastic arm and athletic potential.