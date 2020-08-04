While Cal has a four-man group in the 2021 class committed on the offensive line, they're looking beyond that to the 2022 class with their new offer. Aliou Bah, from Whitehaven HS in Memphis, is one of the most recent offers for the Bears. The 6'6", 316 lb offensive lineman has been talking with a plethora of Cal coaches and staff in the lead up to his offer.