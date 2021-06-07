Cal Makes a June Splash With Commitment of Four-Star DL Nate Burrell

After nearly five months, Cal has another addition to their 2022 class. Four-star defensive lineman Nate Burrell , out of Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco, announced his commitment to Cal Monday night, following an official visit to Berkeley over the weekend. Burrell joins two other standouts from southern California, QB Justyn Martin and DL Damonic Williams , in Cal's 2022 class.

In Burrell and Williams, Cal now has two strong interior defensive linemen in the class, a much needed commodity. Burrell has played both inside and out at Bosco, showing the ability to take on double teams as well as the ability to rush the passer. At 6'3" and 265 lbs, Burrell will have time to add a bit more weight onto his frame, as he can play anywhere from a 1-technique to a 5 tech, with the possibility to either man the edge or bulk up as a nose guard, depending on how he develops.

In addition, with the Bears taking a relatively smaller class in 2022, spots are at a premium, especially on the defensive line. Burrell's commitment could signal the beginning of more commitments for the Bears, who could use the recruiting momentum as visits heat up.

For Cal, with one of their stated goals being to recruit the defensive line 'like crazy,' the addition of Burrell signals success in doing that, as Andrew Browning was his main recruiter. Burrell is also the second four-star commitment in the class, along with Martin