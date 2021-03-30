2022 Big Board: Defense 2.0
Cal's 2022 defensive class already has a player to build around in defensive tackle Damonic Williams, but they're looking for more pieces to surround him in the coming months.With the likely openin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news