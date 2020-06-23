(Elarms-Orr released a top seven of Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, and San Diego State Monday night)

Arizona - Great environment, great college town, have a chance to make an immediate impact on their defense.

Boise State - They have a winning tradition, one of the top schools in the Mountain West, really rich history of winning at Boise State

Cal - I love the coaching staff, close to the Bay Area and close to home. Coach DeRuyter and coach Sirmon see me in a lot of places as a very versatile piece in their defense.

Colorado - One of their coaches, coach Mike (Brian Michalowski) is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’ve talked to. Boulder is also a great college town, I love how I would be playing in multiple places on their defense, really versatile as well.

Fresno State - Really close to home, and they’ve finished in the top of the Mountain West the past couple of years. Coach (Eric) Schmidt, he’s recruiting me, texts me a lot too.

Kansas - Coach (Chidera Uzo-)Diribe and coach Les Miles have great history, coach Miles was at LSU and won a couple National Championships, they know a lot about the game. I’d playing as a true freshman, having an immediate impact and I’d be playing a position to showcase my abilities.

San Diego State - They play a 3-3-5, I like that because with three linebackers, you really get the ability to show off in space, I’d be playing very early as well. They’ve won 10 games in six of the last seven years, I really like that too.



