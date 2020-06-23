2021 Target Kaleb Elarms-Orr Breaks Down Top 7 and Cal Recruitment
Cal is one of seven schools that made the top group for Moreau Catholic (Hayward, CA) linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, one of the Bears top targets in the 2021 class. Elarms-Orr, who visited back at the beginning of March, broke down his top seven schools and how the Bears are recruiting him.
(Elarms-Orr released a top seven of Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, and San Diego State Monday night)
Arizona - Great environment, great college town, have a chance to make an immediate impact on their defense.
Boise State - They have a winning tradition, one of the top schools in the Mountain West, really rich history of winning at Boise State
Cal - I love the coaching staff, close to the Bay Area and close to home. Coach DeRuyter and coach Sirmon see me in a lot of places as a very versatile piece in their defense.
Colorado - One of their coaches, coach Mike (Brian Michalowski) is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’ve talked to. Boulder is also a great college town, I love how I would be playing in multiple places on their defense, really versatile as well.
Fresno State - Really close to home, and they’ve finished in the top of the Mountain West the past couple of years. Coach (Eric) Schmidt, he’s recruiting me, texts me a lot too.
Kansas - Coach (Chidera Uzo-)Diribe and coach Les Miles have great history, coach Miles was at LSU and won a couple National Championships, they know a lot about the game. I’d playing as a true freshman, having an immediate impact and I’d be playing a position to showcase my abilities.
San Diego State - They play a 3-3-5, I like that because with three linebackers, you really get the ability to show off in space, I’d be playing very early as well. They’ve won 10 games in six of the last seven years, I really like that too.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news