News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 18:00:39 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 QB Miller Moss on his Cal Visit

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal hosted the Premium 7 on 7 team last Friday, and with them came Miller Moss, one of Cal's top targets in the 2021 class. The Bishop Alemany and Rivals100 QB had been to Berkeley on a couple of o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}