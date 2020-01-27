2021 QB Kai Millner Talks Cal Offer
Cal pulled Spencer Brasch out of Higley High School in the 2019 class, and they may be looking to do the same with the quarterback that succeeded him in Kai Millner. Charlie Ragle offered the Higle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news