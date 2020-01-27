News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 13:16:27 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 QB Kai Millner Talks Cal Offer

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal pulled Spencer Brasch out of Higley High School in the 2019 class, and they may be looking to do the same with the quarterback that succeeded him in Kai Millner. Charlie Ragle offered the Higle...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}