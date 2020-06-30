 Cal Football Recruiting: Tyler Maro Discusses Offer from Cal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 14:40:06 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OT Tyler Maro Latest Cal Offer on the Offensive Line

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal has put out a couple offers on the offensive line recently, and they went to the midwest for their latest. Tyler Maro, out of Assumption HS in Davenport, Iowa, was the latest to earn an offer f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}