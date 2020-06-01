2021 OL William Reed on Putting Cal in his Top 10
As one of the top offensive linemen on the west coast, Eastside Catholic offensive lineman William Reed has been a target of Cal's since being offered last fall. Today, Reed put Cal in his top 10 s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news