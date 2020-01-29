2021 OL Pat Coogan on his Cal Offer
New Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure is out on the recruiting trail, and he made a stop to Marist HS in Chicago yesterday, checking in on 2021 OL Pat Coogan. By the end of the night, Coogan w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news