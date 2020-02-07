2021 OL Bastian Swinney on Junior Day Visit to Cal
Cal made a big impression on Edina (MN) offensive lineman Bastian Swinney when he visited the Bears back in October. With a change in offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, he made his way...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news