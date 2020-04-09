2021 Kai Millner Commits to Cal
Cal has a quarterback in the 2021 class, and it's the first quarterback that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave offered. Kai Millner, out of Higley High School (Gilbert, AZ), joined the Cal class of 2021 Thursday, picking the Bears over offers from the likes of Michigan State, Miami, and the Arizona schools among others.
Cal was the last visit Millner went on prior to the NCAA mandated dead period, where he noted that the Bears gave him plenty to think about, especially with the professionalism of the QB room.
"Getting to speak with him and seeing him coach in practice was awesome," Millner said in March, "I loved it. Practice ran super efficiently, very smooth, moving to the next thing really fast, so to see him in his element was super cool. It is very pro-like, he runs everything very professionally, very NFL-style, and I loved it. I got to sit in on the QB meeting before practice, very professional, informative, coach Musgrave is great at all that kind of stuff, it was great to learn some of the terminology that they were using."
Millner joins Jermaine Terry, Akili Calhoun, Bastian Swinney and Mavin Anderson in the 2021 class. He also joins former Higley QB Spencer Brasch in the quarterback room. Millner backed up Brasch at Higley. Special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave were his main recruiters.
I want to thank God for the blessing of being in this position. I also want to thank my family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches for all the support over the years. I am EXTREMELY excited to announce my commitment to the University of California Berkeley! 🐻 #CalGang21 pic.twitter.com/qHivrOzv8D— Kai Millner (@kmillner5) April 9, 2020
Cody Cameron of ArizonaVarsity.com had this to say after Millner was offered by the Bears back in January:
"In Millner’s first year as the Higley starting QB, the Junior racked up over 2700 total yards and 28 TDs on the season. Millner is an accurate passer who throws tremendously well on the run. Taking a look at the film, the play at the 28 second mark shows off Millner’s arm strength. Millner shows off his elusiveness in the pocket by avoiding pressure up the middle, he rolls right, and throws an absolute dart on the run to his WR in the back of the end zone. That play is like a spitting image of Spencer Brasch's entire Senior film. Millner's ceiling is high and he holds multiple Power 5 offers, but you can bet that Brasch will be in his ear next season as he tries to get another Higley QB to Berkeley."
Millner, ranked as a 3-star (5.6) QB, bumps Cal's class ranking up to 25th early in the 2021 cycle. He is the 10th recruit from Arizona to commit to Cal since Justin Wilcox got to Berkeley.
By the Numbers
Cal Commits
1. WR Mavin Anderson, Mission Viejo, CA (February 1st, 2020)
2. OL Bastian Swinney, Edina, MN (February 8th, 2020)
3. TE Jermaine Terry, Richmond, CA (February 24th, 2020)
4. DE Akili Calhoun, Brentwood, CA (March 7th, 2020)
5. QB Kai Millner, Gilbert, AZ (April 9th, 2020)
By Position
QB - 1
WR - 1
TE - 1
OL - 1
DE - 1
By State
CA - 3
AZ - 1
MN - 1