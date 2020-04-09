Cal has a quarterback in the 2021 class, and it's the first quarterback that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave offered. Kai Millner, out of Higley High School (Gilbert, AZ), joined the Cal class of 2021 Thursday, picking the Bears over offers from the likes of Michigan State, Miami, and the Arizona schools among others.

Cal was the last visit Millner went on prior to the NCAA mandated dead period, where he noted that the Bears gave him plenty to think about, especially with the professionalism of the QB room.

"Getting to speak with him and seeing him coach in practice was awesome," Millner said in March, "I loved it. Practice ran super efficiently, very smooth, moving to the next thing really fast, so to see him in his element was super cool. It is very pro-like, he runs everything very professionally, very NFL-style, and I loved it. I got to sit in on the QB meeting before practice, very professional, informative, coach Musgrave is great at all that kind of stuff, it was great to learn some of the terminology that they were using."

Millner joins Jermaine Terry, Akili Calhoun, Bastian Swinney and Mavin Anderson in the 2021 class. He also joins former Higley QB Spencer Brasch in the quarterback room. Millner backed up Brasch at Higley. Special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave were his main recruiters.