News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 17:59:53 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 DL Derek Wilkins on Cal's Junior Day

Wilkins (right), along with Akili Calhoun (left), is a massive target for Andrew Browning (center)
Wilkins (right), along with Akili Calhoun (left), is a massive target for Andrew Browning (center)
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Santa Margarita Catholic defensive lineman Derek Wilkins got a unique look at Cal at junior day this past weekend. The 2021 target came a day earlier than many of his fellow recruits, making it a t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}