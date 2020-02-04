2021 DL Derek Wilkins on Cal's Junior Day
Santa Margarita Catholic defensive lineman Derek Wilkins got a unique look at Cal at junior day this past weekend. The 2021 target came a day earlier than many of his fellow recruits, making it a t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news