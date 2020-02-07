2021 DE Akili Calhoun Jr. A High Priority for Cal at Junior Day
The local talent in 2021 was in full effect at Junior Day, and defensive end Akili Calhoun was a big piece of that. The Liberty HS (Brentwood) defensive end was in the building for Cal's junior day...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news