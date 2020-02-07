News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 17:50:32 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 DE Akili Calhoun Jr. A High Priority for Cal at Junior Day

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

The local talent in 2021 was in full effect at Junior Day, and defensive end Akili Calhoun was a big piece of that. The Liberty HS (Brentwood) defensive end was in the building for Cal's junior day...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}