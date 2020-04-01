With shelter-in-place still in effect, we're taking a look at the nine opponents the Bears will face in 2020 that they faced in 2019. Today continues with Washington State, who Cal will head up to Pullman and play on October 3rd Previous Installments: Utah

Cal took down Washington State in Berkeley last November, a 33-20 victory for the Bears that snapped a four game losing streak for the Bears. It was Devon Modster's top performance in blue and gold, as the redshirt junior threw for four touchdowns and ran for another. The win was capped by Makai Polk's 52-yard tunnel screen touchdown, something set up by a 26 yard scramble by Modster. Washington State will have a different look in 2020, as Mike Leach took his pirate ship down to Starkville and Nick Rolovich came back to the mainland from Hawaii. Rolovich, a Bay Area native, took the Rainbow Warriors to their first 10 win season in a decade in 2019, playing an entertaining spread offense that has made Cole McDonald a potential NFL quarterback. Now, he'll get a Washington State group that appears to be a solid fit for his offense. Unlike a number of teams on Cal's schedule, Washington State hadn't started their spring practices before everything was shut down. Rolovich has ingratiated himself with the community in Pullman, buying large quantities of takeout meals from local restaurants during this time for fans, but he hasn't gotten his team on the field. Any projection on replacements for the Cougars is just that, a projection. Rolovich will still run a relatively pass-heavy offense, with the run-and-shoot concepts of June Jones and Mouse Davis influencing the Washington State offense. Hawaii passed 63% of the time in 2019, and with a lot of the Cougars' strength being with their passing game, it'll stay that way.

Cal Offense vs. Washington State Defense

Key Players to Replace Cal: WR Jordan Duncan Washington State: DB Bryce Beekman, DL Nnamdi Oquayo, DL Tristan Brock, DB Marcus Strong It's not entirely fitting to list Beekman here, who passed away last week at the age of 22. Beekman was a junior college transfer entering his final year at Washington State, and had started every game in 2019. Washington State does have to replace some experience on the defensive line, with Oquayo and Brock graduating. Oquayo was the Cougars' highest graded regular starter, per Pro Football Focus. Brock rotated more with a handful of other defensive linemen, including Lamonte McDougal. Dallas Hobbs, who played at the other spot on the defensive line, should help pick up the slack, along with sophomore Cosmas Kwete and senior Will Rodgers In Strong, Wazzu lost their player who had taken the most reps on defense in 2019 (863). Derrick Langford, Armani Marsh, and Armauni Archie could fill that void. Differences in the 2020 Matchup Two big ones, Cal will have Chase Garbers and the entirety of the offense back. While Modster had his best performance, Garbers was the more consistent quarterback thoughout the year and got his starting job back the next week. The second big thing is a new defensive coordinator in Jake Dickert for Washington State. Dickert comes over from Wyoming, where he had success against the run, an area where the Cougs have struggled over the last few years. Expectations for 2020 One thing Cal has done well, at least in the home matchups against Washington State, is utilizing bigger personnel against Washington State, who has generally had a physically smaller defense than their Pac-12 counterparts. Cal's bound to go with more big personnel with Bill Musgrave in charge, and one recruiting class can't completely overhaul personnel in Pullman on defense. How Dickert and the Cougs manage that will be important.

Washington State Offense vs. Cal Defense