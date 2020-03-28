With shelter-in-place still in effect, we're taking a look at the nine opponents the Bears will face in 2020 that they faced in 2019. Today starts with Utah, who the Bears get as their Pac-12 opener in Memorial Stadium September 26th

Cal ran into a buzzsaw in Salt Lake City in 2019. The Bears were pummeled by the Utes in a 35-0 decision that marked the worst loss (deficit-wise) of the Justin Wilcox era. Cal would win four out of their final five games after the loss to the Utes, while the Utes would go on to the Pac-12 championship game, falling to Oregon there and then to Texas in the Alamo Bowl. The 2020 matchup between these teams should be telling, as while the Utes replace a fair amount of key pieces from 2019, they're still stocked both offensively and defensively in order to make another run at the Pac-12 title.

Cal Offense vs. Utah Defense

Key Players to Replace Cal: WR Jordan Duncan Utah: DE Bradley Anae, CB Jaylon Johnson, DB Javelin Guidry, DL John Penisini, LB Francis Bernard, DB Julian Blackmon, DB Terrell Burgess, DL Leki Fotu, DB Josh Nurse, DB Tareke Lewis The Utes had a ton of senior talent on defense a year ago, which showed as their defense rocked an inexperienced Cal unit. Cal put up 83 total yards against the Utes, failing to score on offense for only the second time in Wilcox's tenure. Injuries the last time around Cal: QB Chase Garbers, QB Devon Modster, OL Mike Saffell, WR Nikko Remigio, WR Jeremiah Hawkins, OL Gentle Williams, OL Will Craig, WR Kekoa Crawford Spencer Brasch made his first start against Utah. He spent a large portion of it running for his life, as the Bears had a patchwork offensive line (Erick Nisich, who had moved over to offense, made his first start at left guard) and were down a few wide receivers (Ben Skinner made his first career start). Ashtyn Davis even made an appearance on offense. The Bears were unable to move the ball, only having 38 snaps on offense, the lowest number in Wilcox's tenure. Expectations in 2020 Cal, barring unprecedented injury, will have a more experienced line and the likes of Chase Garbers under center, which matches up better than anything the Bears had against the Utes a year ago. Garbers was 7-0 when he started and finished games in 2019, and his presence gives the Bears a better chance in 2020. Utah has a lot to replace on the defensive side, but they've got pieces to work with. A big one that came in during the spring was defensive back Clark Phillips III, a onetime Cal recruiting target that has a chance to work his way into the rotation. Defensive lineman Viane Moala (6'6", 315 lbs) has a chance to work his way into the lineup. Vonte Davis, Stone Azarcon, Bronson Boyd, and JaTravis Broughton have been the names in the secondary to watch, as the Utes have to replace a lot of experience on the backend (Davis, Boyd, and Broughton combined for 115 reps a year ago). The Utes did make their biggest move in keeping defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley on board, giving the former Ute DB a 'coach-in-waiting' type contract, as Scalley has shown his ability as one of the best developers of secondary talent in the country.

Cal Defense vs. Utah Offense