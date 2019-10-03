News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 18:14:21 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 St. Augustine DB Tyson McWilliams Talks Earning Cal Offer, Visit Date

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

The phrase 'Earn it' is something Cal has used as an unofficial and official slogan throughout the past year and change, but it's something they expect out of everyone related to the program. That ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}