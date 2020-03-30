March 30th was meant to be the day where things were reevaluated, as far as looking at lifting the suspension that spring football practices are under. That's not happening, as 'shelter-in-place' orders are in effect in the state of California, and many members of Cal's football team are back home with their families as the campus has gone to remote learning for the remainder of the semester. The Pac-12 cemented that with a continuing suspension on spring athletics through May 31st.

That means, at least for the next two months, football will remain on hold. That suspension of spring athletics includes an inability to hold virtual or online supervised workouts, but does include two hours a week of 'virtual group activities,' including film study. All in-person meetings have been suspended as well.

That suspension spells the end for spring football, though there's a chance of resumption in the month of June. What that would look like remains to be seen, so we're looking at