News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 17:17:14 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DL Ricky Correia on Cal Offer, Visit Plans

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Defensive lineman Ricky Correia is a massive piece for an undefeated Central (Fresno) squad, as he and Cal commit Jeremiah Hunter have been showing out for the Grizzlies. Now, after multiple visits...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}