2020 DB Target Collin Gamble Discusses Cal OV
It's official visit season again, and Collin Gamble, from Liberty Christian (in Argyle, Texas south of Denton) made his way to Berkeley for the weekend."I didn't really know what to expect," Gamble...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news