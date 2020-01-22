2020 Cal DL Signee Ricky Correia on His Official Visit
Cal hosted three official visitors over the past weekend from their 2020 class. Two of them, Central High School's Ricky Correia and Jeremiah Hunter, had their visits postponed from December 14th f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news