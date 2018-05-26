2018 Spring in Review: Wide Receiver
Our penultimate piece wrapping up the spring, looking at the wide receivers in our final take on the group from the spring football session.
What We Know: Lots of Benefactors due to Injury
Much like the defensive line, the wide receiver group had plenty of players out during the spring game.
Out:
- Demetris Robertson (hand)
- Kanawai Noa
- Vic Wharton (personal issue)
- Melquise Stovall (Now transferring out)
- Brandon Singleton (had been injured during the spring anyway)
In:
- Jordan Duncan
- Taariq Johnson
- Jeremiah Hawkins
- Greyson Bankhead
Walk-ons
- Matt Rockett
- Hiroaki Endo
- Evan King
- Ricky Walker
Those injuries and absences allowed for growth from the remaining group. Chief among those was Taariq Johnson, whose breakout this spring was extremely welcomed, considering that the Bears need a bigger receiver among their ranks. Johnson showed he can do that, as both Justin Wilcox and Beau Baldwin said Johnson changed his body composition more than just about anybody on the team. It could be seen in his route running, extremely fluid on RPOs where he'd run slants and posts, using his frame to make catches in front of smaller corners.
Among the others that got more run as the spring went on, Duncan and Hawkins got plenty of opportunity to do make plays. Duncan caught the only TD pass of the spring game, as QB Ross Bowers has noted that the two had worked together a ton in the offseason on timing. It showed on that fade route. Hawkins is going to continue what he started as a freshman, with potentially more opportunity as Stovall is gone. The two fill a similar niche, and Hawkins will get that to himself. He's growing as a playmaker as well, taking a screen pass 44 yards for a touchdown during a scrimmage.
Spring Concern: The Entire Starting WR Group Was Out
It's likely in the fall that the starting receiver group will be Robertson, Noa, and Wharton. The latter two proved themselves a year ago, and Robertson's a gamebreaker when he gets going. That said, during camp they didn't play together. Wharton was not in during the spring due to an unspecified personal issue. Robertson hurt his hand during the second to last week of camp. Noa tweaked a knee, and similarly sat out the rest of camp.
While the staff knows what they have with that group, a vertical threat in Robertson, a tough reliable pass-catcher in Noa, and a do-it-all type in Wharton, building chemistry with the quarterback through reps is so important. They'll do that during the summer, but it's different in pads with 'live bullets,' as Baldwin is fond of saying.
Spring Surprise: Taariq Johnson
Johnson might be the one to push his way into the starting lineup, regardless of if everyone is healthy. Part of it has to be confidence, as making the jump that he's made doesn't come with out. The combination from changing his body, getting more reps due to injury, and making the most out of those reps makes him a target for the future. Being a redshirt freshman, he'll have time to improve on that potential as well.
Looking Forward: Returning Depth
In the summer, you've got Nikko Remigio and Monroe Young coming in, as well as a graduate transfer in Moe Ways.
In Remigio, you've got someone with the tools to be a solid slot receiver, as well as someone who can punch above his weight when it comes to playing on the outside. He consistently performed well against high level competition playing for Mater Dei, and they ran a somewhat similar offense to what he'll be seeing at Cal. That'll give him an opportunity to play right out of the gate.
In Young, you have more of a project, but one with NFL pedigree and athletic ability. The son of former NFL linebacker Fredd Young, Monroe possesses athleticism that Wilcox made a note of in the press conference after the February signing period. Wilcox remembered him being able to dunk from initially standing under the rim, and Young's around 6'1" tops, so that's telling of his explosiveness. The productivity in that regard wasn't there at Onate, but his raw athletic ability is something the staff likes.
Then with Ways, you're getting a bigger pass-catcher at 6'3", who admittedly hasn't caught many passes. The part that Wilcox and company are high on is his blocking ability. Wide receiver blocking skills are something that often go unnoticed, but they're the difference between a 15 yard run and a 50 yard run often. Ways will likely be used as a red-zone threat due to his size as well.
With those three in, and Noa, D-Rob, and Wharton set to return, Cal has a deeper receiving core than they did a year ago, one that should help to account for any injuries that may strike.