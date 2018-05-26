Our penultimate piece wrapping up the spring, looking at the wide receivers in our final take on the group from the spring football session.

What We Know: Lots of Benefactors due to Injury

Much like the defensive line, the wide receiver group had plenty of players out during the spring game. Out: - Demetris Robertson (hand) - Kanawai Noa - Vic Wharton (personal issue) - Melquise Stovall (Now transferring out) - Brandon Singleton (had been injured during the spring anyway) In: - Jordan Duncan - Taariq Johnson - Jeremiah Hawkins - Greyson Bankhead Walk-ons - Matt Rockett - Hiroaki Endo - Evan King - Ricky Walker Those injuries and absences allowed for growth from the remaining group. Chief among those was Taariq Johnson, whose breakout this spring was extremely welcomed, considering that the Bears need a bigger receiver among their ranks. Johnson showed he can do that, as both Justin Wilcox and Beau Baldwin said Johnson changed his body composition more than just about anybody on the team. It could be seen in his route running, extremely fluid on RPOs where he'd run slants and posts, using his frame to make catches in front of smaller corners. Among the others that got more run as the spring went on, Duncan and Hawkins got plenty of opportunity to do make plays. Duncan caught the only TD pass of the spring game, as QB Ross Bowers has noted that the two had worked together a ton in the offseason on timing. It showed on that fade route. Hawkins is going to continue what he started as a freshman, with potentially more opportunity as Stovall is gone. The two fill a similar niche, and Hawkins will get that to himself. He's growing as a playmaker as well, taking a screen pass 44 yards for a touchdown during a scrimmage.

Demetris Robertson was out for the last two weeks of spring with a hand injury Cal Football

Spring Concern: The Entire Starting WR Group Was Out

It's likely in the fall that the starting receiver group will be Robertson, Noa, and Wharton. The latter two proved themselves a year ago, and Robertson's a gamebreaker when he gets going. That said, during camp they didn't play together. Wharton was not in during the spring due to an unspecified personal issue. Robertson hurt his hand during the second to last week of camp. Noa tweaked a knee, and similarly sat out the rest of camp. While the staff knows what they have with that group, a vertical threat in Robertson, a tough reliable pass-catcher in Noa, and a do-it-all type in Wharton, building chemistry with the quarterback through reps is so important. They'll do that during the summer, but it's different in pads with 'live bullets,' as Baldwin is fond of saying.

Taariq Johnson was Cal's top wideout in the spring

Spring Surprise: Taariq Johnson

Johnson might be the one to push his way into the starting lineup, regardless of if everyone is healthy. Part of it has to be confidence, as making the jump that he's made doesn't come with out. The combination from changing his body, getting more reps due to injury, and making the most out of those reps makes him a target for the future. Being a redshirt freshman, he'll have time to improve on that potential as well.

Jeremiah Hawkins is set for a bigger role in the fall with Melquise Stovall leaving the program Cal Football

Looking Forward: Returning Depth