Today we wrap up the Spring Review series, moving forward with the final take on Cal's special teams. This edition of the spring review has to be a bit different from the other groups, if only because we didn't see much in the way of punt and kick returns, but there was quite a bit of kicking, punting, and snapping that went on.

Kickers

On the Roster: - Redshirt sophomore Gabe Siemieniec - Redshirt freshman Chris Landgrebe Right now, you've got basically a dead heat between the two. Special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle told GoldenBearReport that he'd be fine with either of them being the kickoff specialist, but the place kicking aspect hasn't been won yet. What it's going to take to win the job is consistency, which hasn't happened yet between the two. They both have the leg strength to hit from 45+, but the accuracy hasn't been there. On the whole, Siemieniec may have the stronger leg, but Landgrebe has been more accurate when we've had a chance to view their kicking. What's interesting is that they're both lefties, continuing from three years of Matt Anderson, and with some tutelage from ever-present Oakland Raiders' kicker (and genuinely pleasant human being) Giorgio Tavecchio.

Punter

On the Roster - Redshirt junior Steven Coutts Dylan Klumph is gone to Arizona, and in his place, they get an accomplished punter set to start in his place in Coutts. During his last year at Louisiana (Lafayette), Coutts was a Ray Guy award semifinalist, and was on the watchlist last year, though Klumph ended up playing more, Coutts got hurt, and ended up getting a redshirt. Coutts can punt with either foot, an interesting quirk that happened a bit last year. This spring, Coutts stuck to punting with his dominant (right) foot and channeled fellow Aussie David Lonie. Coutts can get some massive hangtime, having averaged just over 44 yards per punt in 2016. Klumph's career average at Cal was 43.9. Preferred walk-on Collin Flintoft is coming in during the fall off a solid prep career at Loyola (Los Angeles), and will learn from Cal's grad transfer punter.

Snappers

On the Roster - Senior Alonso Vera - (Walk-on) redshirt freshman Daniel Etter Set to Come In - Slater Zellers Long snapper is one of those positions where the average person doesn't know who's there, as long as they're doing well. Vera's done enough in the past year to be relatively anonymous. It's a change from a year ago, where longsnapping didn't look good at all. Vera's stuff has been (pardon the pun) snappy from outside appearances. Etter hasn't done anything catastrophic that's been seen by the public, so he's doing well as well. That said, the staff has felt the need to bring in a scholarship long-snapper in Zellers. They needed a day to see him in person last year at their camp, offering after that, and if that isn't a striking endorsement of what he can do in a pressure filled environment in front of coaches, I don't know what is.

Return Game