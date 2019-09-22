The Cal DB class of 2020 is pivotal for the Bears, as they could potentially lose seven guys due to graduation and potentially leaving early for the draft. That's why today's commitment is important. Collin Gamble , a standout defensive back from Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX), is now Cal bound, after announcing his commitment in a video posted on Twitter. Gamble becomes the 20th commit of the 2020 class for Cal, and the fourth defensive back of the group (joining Trey Paster , Dejuan Butler , and Isaiah Young )

Gamble came to Cal on an official visit for the UC Davis game, where he noted that the hype he'd been hearing from Cal wasn't unfounded.

"Everyone told me that the campus was gonna be amazing," Gamble said earlier this month, "that if I went, I'd fall in love with it. Just naturally, you don't think the hype is going to be real, but the campus was really nice, it did live up to the hype, and I loved the way the coaches treated me while I was up there. Coach Gerald seems like a great guy, seems like he knows what he's doing, knows what he's teaching with the defensive backs. The stats speak for themselves in the last three years that he's been there."

Craig Woodson hosted Gamble on his OV, which helped the Liberty Christian DB see what life would be like as he transitions to Berkeley from Texas.

"It was nice to get to talk to somebody that would be in the same situation as me," Gamble said, "if I were to go there too . He's basically living what I'd be living if I were to go over there, so it was nice to get some insight on how he transitioned into the California lifestyle, being a Cal Bear."

Gamble, at 5'11" and 185 lbs, looks like he could play both inside and outside at corner for Cal. Though he's not the tallest corner, Gamble has length on the outside, has been a return man for Liberty Christian, and will come up to make tackles. He has a similar skillset to what Butler brings to the table, and his return skills may be used right away, as Ashtyn Davis is gone after this year.

Gamble is a 3-star (5.7) recruit, picking the Bears over offers from the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Utah, among others.