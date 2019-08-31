10 Postgame Thoughts: Cal Does Enough in 27-13 Win Over UC Davis
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Looking at the post-game stats from Cal's 27-13 win over UC Davis, you'd think Cal would've put up more points. Then you see that glaring four turnover number, and everything makes sense again."We ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news