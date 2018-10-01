WR Calvin Wiggins Jr. on his Cal Offer That Came Sooner Than Expected
Cal is still looking for new blood at wideout in the class of 2019, and Calvin Wiggins is the latest to receive an offer from the Bears. The Byron Nelson wideout (Trophy Club, TX) felt that the off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news