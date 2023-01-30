It is coming down to crunch time for high three-star wide receiver Marquis Montgomery to make a decision about his future. The Snow College (Ephraim, Utah) standout prospect, who is currently the top-rated available junior college player in the Rivals rankings, knows which schools he will be picking from come Wednesday and he made an important visit to see one of those programs over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5 receiver from Washington, by way of Hawaii, made the trek from Utah to Berkeley over the weekend for an official visit with Cal. It will be the last trip he makes before announcing his choice on National Signing Day.

The Bears have made a big push leading into his decision with receivers coach Burl Toler running point for Cal's staff in the pursuit to land a commitment from the big pass catcher.

That relationship between Montgomery and Toler has continued to blossom, and it eventually pushed the 2023 recruit to make the trip out to the Bay Area over the weekend.

"I'd say it was definitely probably one of the best visits I've been on," Montgomery said. "... It's a great area. It's different than a lot of college places, other college towns. At other colleges, there's the college and a small town — that's it. You're in the middle of nowhere. With Cal Berkeley, I like how it's near the cities. You have San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose.