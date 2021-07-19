Watchlist Season has Arrived: Goode on Bednarik Watchlist

It's that time of year once again, an 12-day period leading to the end of July where watchlists are released for various awards in college football. The first of those lists dropped this morning, with super-senior outside linebacker Cameron Goode making the Bednarik Award (for the most valuable defensive player in college football) watchlist for the 2021 season.

Goode was named to the 90 player watchlist this morning (Cam Bynum and Kuony Deng were on the watchlist for the Bears in 2020), and has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Bears in the Justin Wilcox era. In 26 games played, with 26 starts, Goode has accumulated 125 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Over the last eight games played, Goode has been even more productive, with 13.5 TFLs and 8 sacks over those contests. Goode received second team all-Pac 12 honors in 2020, with 19 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery. He had a career high of 3.5 TFLs in the Bears' season ending 21-17 win over Oregon, recovering the first of two Oregon fumbles in the fourth quarter of that contest.

Goode is one of ten super-seniors who returned for an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA. He returned to the Cal defense alongside Kuony Deng, Elijah Hicks, and Josh Drayden.

The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9, 2021.