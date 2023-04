Walk-on receivers Jordan King and Trond Grizzell are both getting a bigger opportunity to have a role within the Cal offense this spring. Both players have flashed playmaking abilities through the first 13 practices and look forward to showcasing their talent come Saturday when the Bears host their spring showcase.

Golden Bear Report caught up with both Grizzell and King after Wednesday's practice to learn more about their offseason and the expectations heading into the upcoming season.

Watch both full one-on-one interviews from Memorial Stadium below: