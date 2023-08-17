Cal went back to work Thursday as the Bears inch closer to their second scrimmage coming up this weekend. The defense had a dominant performance on Day 13 at Memorial Stadium, and afterward there was an opportunity to speak with several players about the day the training camp as a whole.

In addition to the players, special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto met with reporters to break down what things are looking like for both of his groups two weeks out from the season opener.

Specialists Lachlan Wilson, Michael Luckhurst and David Bird also had an opportunity to speak with reporters after Thursday's practice.

You can watch each of those interviews from Thursday's media session below: