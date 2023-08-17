Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal went back to work Thursday as the Bears inch closer to their second scrimmage coming up this weekend. The defense had a dominant performance on Day 13 at Memorial Stadium, and afterward there was an opportunity to speak with several players about the day the training camp as a whole.
In addition to the players, special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto met with reporters to break down what things are looking like for both of his groups two weeks out from the season opener.
Specialists Lachlan Wilson, Michael Luckhurst and David Bird also had an opportunity to speak with reporters after Thursday's practice.
You can watch each of those interviews from Thursday's media session below:
In addition to the players and So'oto on the banner, Golden Bear Report spent some time speaking with several other players after Thursday's practice including veteran defensive lineman Ricky Correia who has continued to make a strong impression this offseason.
That has also been the case for fellow defensive player Isaiah Young, who has put together a strong several months for the Bears in the secondary.
Receiver Mason Starling is working his way back from an injury that forced him to miss the spring, and he has been one of the standout performers this month in camp.
Hear from all three players in our one-on-one interviews with the Bears players in the videos below:
